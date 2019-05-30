Indians' Shane Bieber: Gets win despite tough outing
Bieber (4-2) allowed six earned runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out six across five innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Red Sox.
Bieber consistently ran into trouble in the start, surrendering three home runs and two doubles across his five frames of work. He salvaged some value out of the outing by racking up six strikeouts on the strength of 15 called strikes and 12 swinging strikes as well as earning his fourth win of the season. Bieber's skills remain elite -- he has a 11.1 K/9 and 2.2 BB/9 -- which has led to solid 3.67 ERA, even after Wednesday's relatively poor outing. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, though will draw another tough matchup Tuesday against Minnesota.
