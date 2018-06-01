Indians' Shane Bieber: Gives up four earned in debut
Bieber didn't factor into the decision against the Twins on Thursday, giving up four earned runs on eight hits over 5.2 innings, striking out six and walking one as Cleveland eventually prevailed 9-8.
Bieber was called up ahead of this start after lighting it up for Triple-A Columbus, and he fared reasonably well in his MLB debut, missing a quality start by one-third of an inning and one earned run. His dominance this season wasn't just limited to his 1.05 ERA over 34.1 innings at Triple-A, as Bieber showcased elite command throughout his ascent through Cleveland's minor-league system, as evidenced by an unbelievable 244:15 K:BB in 262.2 innings. That, along with the six strikeouts against just one walk he posted on Thursday, are certainly positive signs from Cleveland's perspective. While it's still too early to make an assessment on any potential fantasy value here until he logs more starts, it's worth keeping tabs on Bieber to see whether that minor-league dominance translates to the big club.
