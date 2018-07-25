Indians' Shane Bieber: Hit hard in loss to Pirates
Bieber (5-2) allowed seven runs on seven hits with no walks across 1.2 innings while taking the loss Tuesday against the Pirates. He struck out two.
Bieber allowed a barrage of extra-base hits in this one, including a two-run home run in the first inning before a two-run triple and another homer accounted for four more runs in the second. It was a disappointing start to say the least, as the rookie's ERA for the season jumped more than a full run to an uninspiring 4.80. Still, he hadn't allowed more than four earned runs in any one start this season and had delivered quality starts in three of his previous five. Bieber will look to get back on track in his next scheduled start against the Twins.
