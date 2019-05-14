Bieber (2-2) gave up five runs on seven hits while striking out six through 6.1 innings taking the loss against the White Sox on Monday.

It was a tough night for Bieber as he gave up four home runs in his second loss. Homers have been a problem over the last month, as he has given up at least one home run in each of his last five starts. The 23-year-old has a 2-2 record with a 3.81 ERA through eight starts this season. Bieber will make his next start Saturday against the Orioles.