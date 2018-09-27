Indians' Shane Bieber: Impresses in return to rotation
Bieber (11-5) got the win Wednesday, firing six shutout innings with nine strikeouts against two hits and two walks versus the White Sox.
Bieber was sharp in this one, not allowing his first hit -- an infield single -- until two outs into the fifth inning. With the nine punchouts, the 23-year-old improved his K:BB to an impressive 118:23 over 114.2 innings of work to go along with a 4.55 ERA. Cleveland may elect to shift the rookie to the bullpen for the playoffs, but this figures to be Bieber's final appearance of the regular season.
