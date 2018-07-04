Indians' Shane Bieber: Improves to 4-0
Bieber (4-0) allowed four runs on nine hits in a win over the Royals on Tuesday, striking out two and walking one in six innings.
Bieber gave up four runs early -- a two-run homer by Lucas Duda in the first inning and a couple RBI base hits in the second inning -- and settled down the rest of the way. The young righty had allowed no more than one run in his previous three starts, and was coming off two consecutive quality starts. He's sporting a 2.97 ERA with a 29:5 K:BB in 30.1 innings this season. Bieber will next take on the Reds in a start at home.
