Bieber (6-0) took the win against Minnesota on Tuesday, tossing six innings and allowing two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out 10.

Bieber entered the contest having held opponents scoreless in two straight outings, but that streak ended in the second frame when he yielded a pair of runs. However, the right-hander bounced back to keep the Twins off the board through the remainder of his six innings while racking up double-digit strikeouts for the fifth time in seven starts this season. He induced a healthy 19 swinging strikes in the contest while limiting the Twins to only one extra-base hit. Bieber has been arguably the most dominant pitcher in baseball this season, registering a 1.35 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 75:9 K:BB through 46.2 innings. He'll look to extend his early-season excellence when he heads to Kansas City to face the Royals on Monday.