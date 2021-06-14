Bieber was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder strain Monday.

Manager Terry Francona said that Bieber will be shut down from throwing for two weeks and re-evaluated after his rest. As a result, the right-hander will miss more than the minimum of 10 days, and a better timetable for his return could be established once he's able to resume throwing. Kyle Nelson was recalled from Triple-A Columbus in a corresponding move, but Cleveland hasn't yet announced who will take Bieber's place in the starting rotation.