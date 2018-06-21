Indians' Shane Bieber: Leapfrogs Plutko in pitching order
Bieber will make his next start Friday against the Tigers, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Bieber is battling Adam Plutko for the final spot in the Cleveland rotation, but there will be room for both temporarily with Carlos Carrasco (forearm) on the disabled list through at least July 27. Though the performances of both pitchers in their upcoming turns will likely dictate whom retains a rotation spot once Carrasco is activated, the fact that Bieber is ahead of Plutko in the pitching schedule hints that he may be viewed as the early frontrunner. Plutko, whose last appearance came June 16, was available out of the bullpen the previous two days and won't make another start until June 26 against the Cardinals.
More News
-
Indians' Shane Bieber: Called up for start Sunday•
-
Indians' Shane Bieber: Will start Sunday for Indians•
-
Indians' Shane Bieber: Bypassed for fifth starter role•
-
Indians' Shane Bieber: Returns to Triple-A•
-
Indians' Shane Bieber: Gives up four earned in debut•
-
Indians' Shane Bieber: Called up Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five fill-ins who've become fixtures
These five hitters started out as fill-ins, but Scott White thinks they're here to stay. And...
-
Waivers: Miller time; Cubs closer
Who fills in as Cubs closer with Brandon Morrow on the shelf, and how excited should we be...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Underachievers
Too many disappointments in the first two rounds. Let’s figure out which players will bust...
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season H2H rankings
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the...
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...