Bieber will make his next start Friday against the Tigers, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Bieber is battling Adam Plutko for the final spot in the Cleveland rotation, but there will be room for both temporarily with Carlos Carrasco (forearm) on the disabled list through at least July 27. Though the performances of both pitchers in their upcoming turns will likely dictate whom retains a rotation spot once Carrasco is activated, the fact that Bieber is ahead of Plutko in the pitching schedule hints that he may be viewed as the early frontrunner. Plutko, whose last appearance came June 16, was available out of the bullpen the previous two days and won't make another start until June 26 against the Cardinals.