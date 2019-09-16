Bieber allowed four runs on 11 hits with one walk and four strikeouts across 5.2 innings during a no-decision against the Twins on Sunday.

The 11 hits the 24-year-old yielded set a new season high, and three of them left the ballpark, but Bieber still worked around that to keep the Indians in the game and avoided a loss. Bieber already has career highs across the board, so while owners would love to see him add to it down the stretch, anything else he does in his final couple of starts is really just icing on the cake. Bieber is 14-7 with a 3.26 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 245 strikeouts in 201.1 innings this season. He will make his next start Saturday at home against the Phillies.