Play

Bieber was confirmed as Cleveland's Opening Day starter Friday.

Bieber opened 2018 as the team's fifth starter but is now the top option (at least with Mike Clevinger out with a knee injury) after a season in which he posted a 30.1 percent strikeout rate and a 4.7 percent walk rate en route to a 3.28 ERA. He'll get the ball on March 26 as the Indians host the Tigers.

More News
Our Latest Stories