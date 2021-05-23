Bieber allowed three runs on eight hits and a walk with six strikeouts in 5.1 innings versus Minnesota on Saturday. He did not factor in the decision.

Bieber allowed seven or more hits for the fourth time in his last five starts. He was pulled with one out in the sixth inning after allowing the game-tying run on an Alex Kirilloff single. The right-hander's ERA bumped up to 3.32 with a 1.26 WHIP and 98:23 K:BB across 65 innings this season. Bieber's next start is projected for next week in Detroit.