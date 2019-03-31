Bieber won't be needed as a starter until late next week at the earliest, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Bieber will be available out of the bullpen in the meantime. The 23-year-old had a fair amount of sleeper buzz this spring due to his promising peripherals in his debut season, but the fact remains that he's firmly the Indians' fifth starter for now, so he'll be treated in ways similar to other, less talented fifth starters. If the Indians elect not to give any of their top four starters any extra days off, Bieber's first start may not come until April 7 against the Blue Jays.