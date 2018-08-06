Indians' Shane Bieber: Notches sixth victory
Bieber (6-2) allowed two runs on seven hits and one walk while fanning seven across 5.2 innings Sunday as he secured the win against the Angels.
Bieber pitched well in the series finale, surrendering just two runs in the fifth inning before exiting with a one-run lead. He's struck out seven batters in each of his previous two outings, giving up five runs through 12 innings over that span. Bieber owns a 4.58 ERA and 1.42 WHIP with a 58:11 K:BB through 57 frames (10 starts) in 2018.
