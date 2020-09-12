Bieber (7-1) allowed three runs on five hits (two home runs) and two walks while striking out eight across seven innings but was handed his first loss of the season Friday against the Twins.

Bieber came into Friday's matchup with a 2-0 record and 1.20 ERA against the Twins this season but was not able to contain them as effectively his third time out. The right-hander allowed a two-run homer to Byron Buxton in the second before being taken yard by Ryan Jeffers in the seventh to give the Twins a 3-0 lead. Despite suffering his first loss of the season, Bieber still leads all of major league baseball with nine quality starts, 102 strikeouts and a 1.53 ERA as he has cemented himself as one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball. He'll line up to face the Tigers on the road Thursday.