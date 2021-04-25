Bieber (2-2) took the loss Saturday as Cleveland fell 2-1 to the Yankees, giving up two runs on four hits and three walks over seven innings while striking out nine.

Saturday's clash between Bieber and Gerrit Cole didn't disappoint, but a pair of fifth-inning solo shots stuck the Cleveland right-hander with the loss. Bieber's nine strikeouts were also a season low, and he'll take a 2,48 ERA and stunning 57:12 K:BB through 36.1 innings into his next outing Friday on the road against the White Sox.