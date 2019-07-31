Bieber (10-4) took the loss Tuesday as Cleveland fell 2-0 to the Astros, giving up two runs on nine hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out eight.

It was another strong performance from the right-hander, who's delivered quality starts in five of his last six trips to the mound, but Justin Verlander was that much better for Houston. Bieber has posted a 2.45 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 52:7 K:BB in 44 innings over that six-start stretch, and he'll look to get back in the win column Sunday, at home against the Angels.