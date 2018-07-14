Indians' Shane Bieber: Picks up fifth win
Bieber (5-1) recorded the win in Friday's 6-5 victory over the Yankees, giving up four runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks over seven innings while striking out six.
The rookie right-hander walked more than one batter in a start for the first time in his brief MLB career, but he also coughed up four runs for the third straight outing. Bieber will take a 3.74 ERA and 42:8 K:BB through 43.1 innings into the All-Star break.
