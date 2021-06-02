Bieber (6-3) earned the win Tuesday against the White Sox after allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits with seven strikeouts and two walks across seven innings.

Chicago scored all three runs on a two-run double from Billy Hamilton during the third inning, and Hamilton came around to score himself thanks to a pair of errors. It was another strong performance from Bieber, who now has a 3.08 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 117:29 K:BB over 79 innings this season.