Indians' Shane Bieber: Pitches six strong
Bieber (2-0) allowed one run on four hits with five strikeouts and three walks across six-plus innings in a victory against the Mariners on Tuesday.
The Mariners reached base in every inning against Bieber except the first. In two of the frames, Seattle had baserunners because of errors, but Bieber worked around nearly all the traffic, allowing just one run, and the Indians bullpen stranded the runner he left aboard in the seventh. He has been stellar this season, as Bieber has yet to allow more than two runs in any of his four appearances. He is 2-0 with a 1.71 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 22 strikeouts in 21 innings. His next scheduled start is at home against the Marlins on Tuesday.
