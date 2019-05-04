Bieber allowed one run on six hits with eight strikeouts and one walk across 7.2 innings in a no-decision against the Mariners on Friday.

Indians manager Terry Francona allowed Bieber to face the first two batters in the seventh, but even though he retired both, he left the game for matchup reasons. Bieber was also at 114 pitches when he exited. The 23-year-old has settled for no-decisions or taken losses in his last three outings, but he is still 2-1 with a 3.16 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 42 strikeouts in 37 innings this season. He will be looking for his third win in his next start Wednesday against the White Sox at home.