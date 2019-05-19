Bieber (3-2) gave up five hits while striking out 15 in a complete-game shutout win over the Orioles on Sunday.

Bieber induced 27 swinging strikes out of his 107 pitches to stifle the Orioles to record his third win. After allowing five runs and four home runs in his last start, he delivered a masterful performance for his fourth quality start in his last five outings. The 23-year-old has a 3-2 record with a 3.22 ERA through nine starts this season. Bieber will make his next start Friday against the Rays.