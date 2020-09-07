Bieber (7-0) picked up the win Sunday against the Brewers, allowing one run on five hits and a walk across five innings. He fanned 10.

Bieber's pitch count was the lone thing working against him Sunday, as he was pulled after throwing 103 pitches through five innings. The right-hander continues to be a strikeout machine, as he punched out 10 Brewers to bring his season total to a league-high 94. The 25-year-old is the clear favorite to win the American League Cy Young Award at this point, as he also paces the league in wins (seven) and ERA (1.25). He will look to stay sharp when he takes the hill Friday in Minnesota.