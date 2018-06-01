Indians' Shane Bieber: Returns to Triple-A
The Indians optioned Bieber to Triple-A Columbus on Friday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Bieber allowed four runs on eight hits over 5.2 innings Thursday in his major-league debut Thursday, but the Indians opted bolster their bullpen depth with no need for a fifth starter due to off days next Monday and Thursday. The 23-year-old has dominated at Triple-A this season (1.05 ERA and 0.56 WHIP) and is seems likely to pitch again for the Tribe at some point this season.
