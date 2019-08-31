Indians' Shane Bieber: Saddled with tough-luck loss
Bieber (12-7) was handed the loss after surrendering three runs on six hits while striking out nine over 6.1 innings Friday night against the Rays.
Bieber turned in a quality start, but his offense was unable to score a single run on the night. Despite taking the loss, he owns an impressive 3.27 ERA and 1.01 WHIP with a 224:36 K:BB over 181.2 innings this season for the Indians.
