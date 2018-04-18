Indians' Shane Bieber: Scoreless streak hits 20 innings
Bieber tossed seven scoreless innings Tuesday in his start with Double-A Akron. He gave up four hits and no walks and struck out six.
Bieber has opened the 2018 campaign with 20 scoreless innings, during which he has posted a remarkable 23:0 K:BB. With BB/9 rates below 1.0 at each of his four stops across three professional seasons, Bieber's control is matched by few pitchers at any level of the minors, but his low-90s fastball could make strikeouts more difficult to come by once he reaches the big leagues.
More News
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.