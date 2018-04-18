Bieber tossed seven scoreless innings Tuesday in his start with Double-A Akron. He gave up four hits and no walks and struck out six.

Bieber has opened the 2018 campaign with 20 scoreless innings, during which he has posted a remarkable 23:0 K:BB. With BB/9 rates below 1.0 at each of his four stops across three professional seasons, Bieber's control is matched by few pitchers at any level of the minors, but his low-90s fastball could make strikeouts more difficult to come by once he reaches the big leagues.