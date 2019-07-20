Bieber (9-3) notched the win after yielding five runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out six over 5.2 innings Friday night against the Royals.

Bieber surrendered a run in the first inning on a balk, and he'd give up another in the third followed by a bases-clearing triple in the sixth prior to exiting. Fortunately, the Indians offense put up 10 runs on the night, which is why he was able to snag the victory. The 24-year-old didn't appear to have his best stuff Friday night, however, he owns a solid 3.69 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with a 156:28 K:BB over 124.1 innings so far this season.