Bieber will be recalled from Triple-A Columbus to start Thursday against the Twins, Robert Murray of FanRagSports.com reports.

The Indians are looking to give Trevor Bauer an extra day of rest following his 127-pitch outing against the Astros on Sunday, so Bieber will be summoned from the minors to make his major-league debut in the form of a spot start. The 22-year-old prospect owns an impressive 1.10 ERA, 0.70 WHIP and 61:3 K:BB across 65.1 innings (10 starts) split between Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus this season. He'll likely head back to the minors following Thursday's outing, though a strong showing could earn him another opportunity with the big club sooner than later.