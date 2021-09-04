Bieber (shoulder) will throw a simulated game with Double-A Akron on Saturday, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Bieber has been making slow but steady progress in his recovery from a strained right shoulder, an injury which has kept him on the shelf since mid-June. He recently completed a pair of bullpen sessions, reaching 36 pitches Friday, so a simulated game is a natural next step. He still has a few more steps to go before returning from the injured list, however, which won't leave him time to make many starts before the end of the year.