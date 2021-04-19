Bieber (2-1) allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out 13 in eight innings to earn the win against the Reds on Sunday.

Bieber earned his second consecutive win Sunday, and he became the first pitcher in MLB history to strike out at least 10 batters in each of his first four starts of the season. The right-hander now carries a 2.45 ERA and 0.92 WHIP with 48 strikeouts in 29.1 innings this year. He'll attempt to remain in the win column at home against the Yankees on Saturday.