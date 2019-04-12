Indians' Shane Bieber: Seven strong innings
Bieber (1-0) allowed three hits while walking one and striking out six across seven scoreless innings to earn the win Thursday against the Tigers.
Bieber dominated the Tigers, not allowing a hit until the fourth inning and holding them without an extra-base hit for the entirety of his outing. He also racked up 13 swinging strikes on 105 pitches and now has 17 strikeouts through 15 innings of work this season. His ratios are also strong, as he's maintained a 1.80 ERA and 0.67 WHIP through three starts.
