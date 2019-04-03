Indians' Shane Bieber: Slots into rotation Friday
Bieber will start Friday against the Blue Jays, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
The Indians hadn't needed a fifth starter thus far, which they happily took advantage of in an effort to manage Bieber's innings. He is set to make his 2019 debut at home against a Blue Jays lineup that ranks in the bottom five in baseball so far this season in wRC+ (54) against right-handed pitching.
