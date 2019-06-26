Bieber didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 8-6 loss to the Royals, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks over 5.1 innings while striking out six.

The right-hander threw 63 strikes in 100 pitches before exiting with the score tied 3-3, as he struck out more than a batter an inning for the third straight start. Bieber will carry a 3.83 ERA and 122:23 K:BB through 96.1 frames into his next outing, a rematch with the Royals in Kansas City on July 2.