Bieber (7-3) allowed one earned run on five hits and two walks while striking out five across six innings in the win over the Cardinals on Tuesday.

Bieber's only run allowed came in the fourth inning on an Edmundo Sosa single. He walked two batters and hit another in the same inning. Although earning the win, he struck out a season-low five batters. It was the first time he struck out less hitters than innings pitched. The 26-year-old has a 2.96 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP with a strong 12.9 K/9 in 85 innings. He will look to continue his winning streak in his next start Sunday against the Mariners.