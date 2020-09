Bieber will have his start pushed to Wednesday against the White Sox, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The Indians made an adjustment in their starting rotation to ensure that both Bieber and Zach Plesac will be rested for the start of the postseason. Bieber will enter his last start of the regular season with a 1.74 ERA and 0.86 WHIP across 72.1 frames.