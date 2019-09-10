Indians' Shane Bieber: Stays hot in win against Angels
Bieber (14-7) picked up the win against the Angels on Monday, giving up one earned run on five hits over seven innings, striking out eight and walking none in a 6-2 victory for the Indians.
Bieber just keeps dealing, with this marking his 10th straight quality start since July 24. He's having a dominant season, with a 3.17 ERA and 1.00 WHIP to go along with a blistering 241:38 K:BB across 195.2 innings. The 24-year-old right-hander lines up to take on the Twins in his start in a Sunday home matchup.
