Indians' Shane Bieber: Stays hot with third win
Bieber (3-0) allowed one run on six hits and a walk with five strikeouts through six innings in a win Wednesday over the Cardinals.
That marks three wins in a row for Bieber, who has been brilliant in three starts for Cleveland. His off-speed pitches were utterly nasty Wednesday night, as he induced a combined 12 swinging strikes and eight outs in play on 21 sliders and 25 curveballs. His fastball velocity doesn't stand out -- he averaged 92.3 mph on his fastball Wednesday night -- but it plays much faster when he has the threats of those two off-speed pitches in his arsenal. Bieber will take a 2.22 ERA into his next start Tuesday against the Royals.
