Bieber pitched six scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and four walks while striking out nine versus the Royals on Monday. He did not factor in the decision.

Bieber was fantastic and Cleveland's offense scraped together a run in the seventh inning to put him in line for the win. James Karinchak dashed those hopes in the eighth, allowing a pair of runs as Cleveland went on to lose the contest. It's just the second time in eight starts Bieber hasn't gotten a win. The right-hander has a tiny 1.20 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 84 strikeouts across 52.2 innings this year, to go with a perfect 6-0 record. His next start lines up for Sunday versus the Brewers.