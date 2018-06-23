Bieber (2-0) picked up the win in Friday's 10-0 victory over the Tigers, allowing four hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings while striking out nine.

The rookie was helped out by a couple of double plays behind him, but for the most part Bieber was in complete control, throwing 63 of 97 pitches for strikes and generating 18 swinging strikes. He continues to pull ahead of Adam Plutko in the battle for Cleveland's fifth starter spot, and Bieber will carry a 2.45 ERA into his next outing, currently set for Wednesday in St. Louis.