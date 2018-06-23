Indians' Shane Bieber: Stifles Tigers in Friday's win
Bieber (2-0) picked up the win in Friday's 10-0 victory over the Tigers, allowing four hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings while striking out nine.
The rookie was helped out by a couple of double plays behind him, but for the most part Bieber was in complete control, throwing 63 of 97 pitches for strikes and generating 18 swinging strikes. He continues to pull ahead of Adam Plutko in the battle for Cleveland's fifth starter spot, and Bieber will carry a 2.45 ERA into his next outing, currently set for Wednesday in St. Louis.
More News
-
Indians' Shane Bieber: Leapfrogs Plutko in pitching order•
-
Indians' Shane Bieber: Called up for start Sunday•
-
Indians' Shane Bieber: Will start Sunday for Indians•
-
Indians' Shane Bieber: Bypassed for fifth starter role•
-
Indians' Shane Bieber: Returns to Triple-A•
-
Indians' Shane Bieber: Gives up four earned in debut•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...
-
Waivers: Add Marte, Heyward?
Heath Cummings looks at the hot bats of Ketel Marte and Jason Heyward.