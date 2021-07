Bieber (shoulder) has done work with heavy balls but has yet to resume normal throwing, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Bieber has been on the injured list since mid-June with a right shoulder strain. It sounds like he could resume playing catch with a baseball in the near future, but until then, it will be hard to outline a concrete return timeline. Bieber seems unlikely to be activated until the final few days of July at the earliest.