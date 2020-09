Bieber threw five scoreless innings on Wednesday, allowing two hits while striking out 10 during the Indians' 3-2 win over the White Sox. He also walked three.

The White Sox tacked on an unearned run in the second and both of their runs for the game were unearned. Bieber finishes his season with a sparkling 1.63 ERA across 77.1 innings pitched. The Cy Young frontrunner boasts a 6.22 K/BB ratio and 12.44 strikeouts per nine innings.