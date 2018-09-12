Indians' Shane Bieber: Strikes out 11 in dominant win
Bieber (10-3) tossed 6.2 scoreless innings Tuesday to earn the win over the Rays, allowing three hits with three walks and three strikeouts.
Bieber didn't allow a man past first base through the first six innings and set a new career high in strikeouts on the day. He ran into a bit of trouble in the seventh, conceding a double and a walk before his removal, but Brad Hand was on hand to end the threat. Bieber has now delivered back-to-back quality starts while posting a solid 17:4 K:BB over 13 innings in his last two. He'll look to build on this gem of an outing this weekend against the Tigers.
