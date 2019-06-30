Indians' Shane Bieber: Strikes out 11
Bieber (7-3) threw eight shutout innings and struck out 11 batters, allowing three hits with no walks, to earn a victory against the Orioles on Sunday.
The 24-year-old was outstanding on his way to posting his first win since June 15. This was the third time this year he struck out at least 10 and walked one or fewer batters. It was also Bieber's second outing of the season where he posted more than 10 strikeouts and didn't allow a run. He is 7-3 with a 3.54 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 133 strikeouts in 104.1 innings this season. Bieber will make one more start before the All-Star Game on Sunday at the Reds.
