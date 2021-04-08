Bieber gave up two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out 12 across 6.1 innings Wednesday against the Royals. He didn't factor into the decision.

Bieber fanned 12 in his Opening Day start and repeat such feat Wednesday, as he continues to look dominant on the mound while posting back-to-back quality starts to begin the campaign. The 25-year-old was the unanimous winner of the American League Cy Young in 2020 and has started the 2021 season on the same note.