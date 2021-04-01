Bieber (0-1) allowed three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out 12 over six innings as he was charged with the loss against the Tigers on Thursday.

Bieber struggled early in his Opening Day start, giving up three runs across the first two frames. He settled down over the rest of his outing, racking up plenty of whiffs, but the Cleveland bats couldn't dig him out of that early hole. The right-hander lines up to make his second start of the year at home against the Royals on Wednesday.