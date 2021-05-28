Bieber (5-3) allowed one earned run on one hit and four walks while striking out 12 across seven innings to earn the win Thursday against the Tigers.

Bieber dominated the Tigers for much of the outing, logging his sixth double-digit strikeout effort of the season. That was offset a bit by his four free passes, which raised his BB/9 to 3.4 -- well above his career rate of 2.0. Even so, Bieber has maintained a strong 3.13 ERA with 110 strikeouts across 72 innings on the campaign.