Indians' Shane Bieber: Strikes out 12 in win
Bieber (6-2) allowed two runs on four hits with 12 strikeouts and one walk across 7.2 innings to earn a victory against the Tigers on Saturday.
Things got a little hairy for Bieber in the seventh, as he allowed the first four batters in that frame to reach, and two runners scored. But Bieber escaped that frame without further damage because of a strikeout and double play. But in the other seven innings where Bieber took the mound, he allowed just one hit. This was also the third time in his last six outings where he struck out at least 10 batters. Bieber is 6-2 with a 3.92 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 108 strikeouts in 85 innings this season. His next start will be at the Rangers on Thursday.
