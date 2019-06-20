Bieber (6-3) allowed two runs on five hits with eight strikeouts and no walks across six innings while taking a loss against the Rangers on Thursday.

After giving up two runs in the first inning, Bieber only yielded two hits in the next five frames. He also struck out seven in his last four frames, but the two runs was enough to beat him. The loss snaps a streak of four wins in his last four decisions. Bieber is 6-3 with a 3.86 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 116 strikeouts in 91 innings this season. His next outing will be Tuesday at home against the Royals.