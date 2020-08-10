Bieber allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out eight over six innings in a no-decision versus the White Sox on Sunday.

Bieber allowed two home runs for the second time in four starts this season, but he was still able to record his fourth quality start. The right-hander saw his ERA rise to 1.63 with a 0.76 WHIP and 43:5 K:BB in 27.2 innings. The Cleveland ace is expected to make his next start in Detroit next Sunday.