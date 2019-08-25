Indians' Shane Bieber: Strikes out eight in no-decision
Bieber struck out eight while allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits with two walks during a no-decision against the Royals on Sunday.
Neither starter factored into the decision, as the Indians and Royals traded blows late and the bullpens combined to give up 12 runs. Bieber has at least seven strikeouts in each of his last seven outings, but despite pitching well, the Indians have lost the last three games in which he's started. Bieber is 12-6 with a 3.23 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 215 strikeouts in 175.1 innings this season. He will pitch at the Rays on Saturday in his next start.
